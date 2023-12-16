Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Dallas County, Texas today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Dallas County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bishop Dunne Catholic School at Liberty Christian School

Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 16

12:00 PM CT on December 16 Location: Argyle, TX

Argyle, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Red Oak High School at DeSoto High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 16

2:00 PM CT on December 16 Location: DeSoto, TX

DeSoto, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School at Bishop Lynch High School