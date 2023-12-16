The No. 4 Houston Cougars (10-0) aim to build on a three-game road winning stretch at the Texas A&M Aggies (7-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at 2:30 PM ET.

Houston vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN

Houston Stats Insights

The Cougars have shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Aggies have averaged.

This season, Houston has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.9% from the field.

The Cougars are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aggies sit at second.

The Cougars score 7.4 more points per game (76.4) than the Aggies give up (69.0).

Houston is 7-0 when it scores more than 69.0 points.

Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Houston scored 77.3 points per game at home last season, and 75.6 away.

In 2022-23, the Cougars gave up 6.5 fewer points per game at home (54.4) than on the road (60.9).

At home, Houston knocked down 7.9 triples per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.8). Houston's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.0%) than away (39.3%) as well.

