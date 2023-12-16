In the contest between the Jacksonville State Gamecocks and Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns on Saturday, December 16 at 2:15 PM, our computer model expects the Gamecocks to emerge victorious. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (58.5) Jacksonville State 29, Louisiana 27

Jacksonville State Betting Info (2023)

The Gamecocks have a 59.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Gamecocks have seven wins in 10 games against the spread this year.

Jacksonville State is 3-1 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

There have been four Gamecocks games (out of 10) that went over the total this season.

The over/under for this game is 58.5 points, 4.1 more than the average point total for Jacksonville State games this season.

Louisiana Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 45.5% chance of a victory for the Ragin' Cajuns.

The Ragin' Cajuns have a 5-7-0 record against the spread this year.

Louisiana has a 3-1 record against the spread this year when an underdog by 2.5 points or more.

Ragin' Cajuns games have gone over the point total in seven out of 12 opportunities (58.3%).

Louisiana games this year have averaged an over/under of 55.7 points, 2.8 less than the point total in this matchup.

Gamecocks vs. Ragin' Cajuns 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Jacksonville State 29.8 20.3 29.3 13.7 30.3 27 Louisiana 32.3 28.2 36.2 26 28.3 30.3

