Luka Doncic and the Portland Trail Blazers will meet when the Dallas Mavericks (15-9) face the Trail Blazers (6-17) at Moda Center on Saturday, December 16 beginning at 9:00 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and BSSW

ROOT Sports NW and BSSW Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Luka Doncic vs. Shaedon Sharpe Fantasy Comparison

Stat Luka Doncic Shaedon Sharpe Total Fantasy Pts 1274.9 698.2 Fantasy Pts Per Game 55.4 30.4 Fantasy Rank 3 57

Buy Dončić and Sharpe gear on Fanatics!

Luka Doncic vs. Shaedon Sharpe Insights

Luka Doncic & the Mavericks

Doncic's numbers on the season are 32.3 points, 9.1 assists and 8.1 boards per contest.

The Mavericks' +58 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 119.4 points per game (sixth in the NBA) while allowing 117 per outing (21st in the league).

Dallas is 23rd in the NBA at 42 rebounds per game. That's four fewer than the 46 its opponents average.

The Mavericks connect on 15.9 three-pointers per game (first in the league) while shooting 37.4% from deep (ninth-best in the NBA). They are making 2.7 more threes per outing than their opponents, who drain 13.2 per game while shooting 37.4%.

Dallas has committed 2.2 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 11.6 (second in NBA action) while forcing 13.8 (11th in the league).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Shaedon Sharpe & the Trail Blazers

Shaedon Sharpe gets the Trail Blazers 18.1 points, 5.7 boards and 3.6 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocks.

The Trail Blazers have a -158 scoring differential, falling short by 6.9 points per game. They're putting up 106.8 points per game, 29th in the league, and are allowing 113.7 per outing to rank 15th in the NBA.

Portland records 41.1 rebounds per game (26th in league) while allowing 45.2 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 4.1 boards per game.

The Trail Blazers hit 1.6 more threes per contest than the opposition, 12.2 (17th in the league) compared to their opponents' 10.6.

Portland and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Blazers commit 14.9 per game (26th in league) and force 15.6 (second in NBA).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Luka Doncic vs. Shaedon Sharpe Advanced Stats

Stat Luka Doncic Shaedon Sharpe Plus/Minus Per Game 2.5 -7 Usage Percentage 35.3% 22.7% True Shooting Pct 61.4% 53.7% Total Rebound Pct 12.1% 8.7% Assist Pct 41.2% 15.3%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.