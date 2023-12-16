Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 16
On Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Moda Center, the Portland Trail Blazers (6-17) will be trying to break a five-game losing skid when hosting the Dallas Mavericks (15-9). It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and BSSW.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers matchup in this article.
Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSW
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- Venue: Moda Center
Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mavericks Moneyline
|Trail Blazers Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Mavericks (-4.5)
|234.5
|-190
|+155
|FanDuel
|Mavericks (-5)
|235
|-205
|+172
Mavericks vs Trail Blazers Additional Info
Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends
- The Mavericks average 119.4 points per game (sixth in the league) while giving up 117 per contest (21st in the NBA). They have a +58 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.4 points per game.
- The Trail Blazers have a -158 scoring differential, falling short by 6.9 points per game. They're putting up 106.8 points per game, 29th in the league, and are allowing 113.7 per outing to rank 15th in the NBA.
- The teams average 226.2 points per game combined, 8.3 fewer than this matchup's total.
- These teams together surrender 230.7 points per game, 3.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Dallas has compiled a 13-11-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Portland has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.
Mavericks Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Luka Doncic
|33.5
|-125
|32.3
|Dante Exum
|14.5
|-128
|7.7
|Dereck Lively
|10.5
|-115
|9.3
|Derrick Jones Jr.
|10.5
|-105
|9.6
|Grant Williams
|9.5
|-128
|10.0
Mavericks and Trail Blazers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Mavericks
|+2500
|+1200
|-
|Trail Blazers
|+100000
|+50000
|-
