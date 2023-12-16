On Saturday, December 16, 2023, the Portland Trail Blazers (6-13) take on the Dallas Mavericks (11-8) at 9:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and BSSW.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW, BSSW

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Mavericks Games

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic puts up 31.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game for the Mavericks.

The Mavericks are receiving 8.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Dereck Lively this season.

The Mavericks are getting 9.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Grant Williams this season.

The Mavericks are receiving 9.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Derrick Jones Jr. this season.

Dwight Powell gets the Mavericks 4.3 points, 3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while posting 0.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Jerami Grant puts up 22.1 points, 2.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.

Shaedon Sharpe posts 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Deandre Ayton puts up 12.9 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Malcolm Brogdon puts up 18.2 points, 4.2 boards and 6.4 assists per game, shooting 41.7% from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made treys per game.

Jabari Walker posts 7 points, 4.8 boards and 0.6 assists per game. At the other end he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Stat Comparison

Trail Blazers Mavericks 105.2 Points Avg. 118.2 111.9 Points Allowed Avg. 118 43.6% Field Goal % 46.4% 33.8% Three Point % 37%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.