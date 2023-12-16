The Portland Trail Blazers (6-17) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (15-9) on December 16, 2023 at Moda Center. The contest airs on ROOT Sports NW and BSSW.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Trail Blazers and Mavericks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Mavericks vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Mavericks Stats Insights

The Mavericks are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 48.6% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.

Dallas is 9-1 when it shoots better than 48.6% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 26th.

The 119.4 points per game the Mavericks record are 5.7 more points than the Trail Blazers allow (113.7).

When Dallas puts up more than 113.7 points, it is 14-4.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

The Mavericks post 120.5 points per game at home, compared to 118.3 points per game in away games, a difference of 2.2 points per contest.

Defensively Dallas has played worse at home this season, allowing 117.9 points per game, compared to 116.1 away from home.

The Mavericks are draining 15.8 threes per game, which is 0.1 fewer than they're averaging in road games (15.9). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 38.6% when playing at home and 36.2% when playing on the road.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Mavericks Injuries