Saturday's contest that pits the No. 25 Northwestern Wildcats (7-2) against the DePaul Blue Demons (2-7) at Wintrust Arena has a projected final score of 76-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Northwestern, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM on December 16.

According to our computer prediction, DePaul is projected to cover the point spread (9.5) versus Northwestern. The two sides are projected to exceed the 141.5 over/under.

Northwestern vs. DePaul Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

Wintrust Arena Line: Northwestern -9.5

Northwestern -9.5 Point Total: 141.5

141.5 Moneyline (To Win): Northwestern -500, DePaul +340

Northwestern vs. DePaul Score Prediction

Prediction: Northwestern 76, DePaul 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Northwestern vs. DePaul

Pick ATS: DePaul (+9.5)



DePaul (+9.5) Pick OU: Over (141.5)



Northwestern has a 4-5-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to DePaul, who is 2-6-0 ATS. A total of five out of the Wildcats' games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Blue Demons' games have gone over. The teams score an average of 146.6 points per game, 5.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Northwestern Performance Insights

The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game with a +78 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.6 points per game (168th in college basketball) and give up 66.9 per outing (88th in college basketball).

Northwestern comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 2.6 boards. It is recording 30.4 rebounds per game (351st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33 per outing.

Northwestern makes 7.4 three-pointers per game (189th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.6. It shoots 36.6% from deep while its opponents hit 35.1% from long range.

The Wildcats rank 50th in college basketball by averaging 102.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 221st in college basketball, allowing 90.7 points per 100 possessions.

Northwestern has committed 6.7 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging eight (fourth in college basketball play) while forcing 14.7 (48th in college basketball).

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons have been outscored by 7.6 points per game (posting 71 points per game, 267th in college basketball, while conceding 78.6 per outing, 327th in college basketball) and have a -68 scoring differential.

DePaul ranks 347th in college basketball at 31.2 rebounds per game. That's 4.8 fewer than the 36 its opponents average.

DePaul hits 7.4 three-pointers per game (189th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.1 on average.

DePaul has committed 14 turnovers per game (319th in college basketball), 2.8 more than the 11.2 it forces (260th in college basketball).

