The Rice Owls (4-6) will visit the Northwestern State Demons (1-9) after dropping four consecutive road games. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Rice vs. Northwestern State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Rice Stats Insights

  • The Owls make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points lower than the Demons have allowed to their opponents (48.8%).
  • Rice has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.8% from the field.
  • The Owls are the 194th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Demons sit at 332nd.
  • The 73.5 points per game the Owls score are 8.2 fewer points than the Demons allow (81.7).
  • Rice is 2-1 when scoring more than 81.7 points.

Rice Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last season, Rice scored 8.9 more points per game (81.1) than it did away from home (72.2).
  • The Owls allowed 73.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 79.5 away from home.
  • When playing at home, Rice made 0.4 more treys per game (9.2) than away from home (8.8). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to when playing on the road (34.7%).

Rice Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Houston Christian W 65-56 Tudor Fieldhouse
12/6/2023 @ Houston L 75-39 Fertitta Center
12/13/2023 Incarnate Word W 80-57 Tudor Fieldhouse
12/16/2023 @ Northwestern State - Prather Coliseum
12/20/2023 Prairie View A&M - Tudor Fieldhouse
12/22/2023 Louisiana - Tudor Fieldhouse

