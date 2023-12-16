2024 NCAA Bracketology: Rice March Madness Resume | December 18
For bracketology insights around Rice and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.
How Rice ranks
|Record
|AAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|5-6
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|189
Rice's best wins
Rice defeated the No. 193-ranked (according to the RPI) UT Martin Skyhawks, 98-78, on November 30, which goes down as its signature victory of the season. Travis Evee was the leading scorer in the signature win over UT Martin, dropping 29 points with five rebounds and four assists.
Next best wins
- 80-57 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 335/RPI) on December 13
- 65-56 at home over Houston Christian (No. 340/RPI) on December 2
- 76-51 on the road over Northwestern State (No. 357/RPI) on December 16
Rice's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- Rice has tied for the second-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation according to the RPI (four).
- The Owls have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country according to the RPI (two).
Schedule insights
- Rice is facing the 89th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.
- The Owls have 20 games remaining this season, including one versus teams with worse records, and 17 against teams with records over .500.
- Of Rice's 20 remaining games this season, it has one upcoming game against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Rice's next game
- Matchup: Rice Owls vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers
- Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
