For bracketology insights around Rice and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

How Rice ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 0-0 NR NR 189

Rice's best wins

Rice defeated the No. 193-ranked (according to the RPI) UT Martin Skyhawks, 98-78, on November 30, which goes down as its signature victory of the season. Travis Evee was the leading scorer in the signature win over UT Martin, dropping 29 points with five rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

80-57 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 335/RPI) on December 13

65-56 at home over Houston Christian (No. 340/RPI) on December 2

76-51 on the road over Northwestern State (No. 357/RPI) on December 16

Rice's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Rice has tied for the second-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation according to the RPI (four).

The Owls have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country according to the RPI (two).

Schedule insights

Rice is facing the 89th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Owls have 20 games remaining this season, including one versus teams with worse records, and 17 against teams with records over .500.

Of Rice's 20 remaining games this season, it has one upcoming game against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Rice's next game

Matchup: Rice Owls vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers

Rice Owls vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

