The Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-4) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Rice Owls (5-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.

Rice Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Rice vs. Prairie View A&M Scoring Comparison

  • The Panthers score an average of 66 points per game, only 4.9 more points than the 61.1 the Owls give up to opponents.
  • Prairie View A&M is 3-0 when it scores more than 61.1 points.
  • Rice's record is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 66 points.
  • The Owls put up only 1.2 more points per game (68.3) than the Panthers allow (67.1).
  • Rice has a 5-2 record when scoring more than 67.1 points.
  • Prairie View A&M is 2-1 when allowing fewer than 68.3 points.
  • This year the Owls are shooting 38.8% from the field, only 0.2% lower than the Panthers concede.
  • The Panthers make 41.4% of their shots from the field, 3% higher than the Owls' defensive field-goal percentage.

Rice Leaders

  • Dominique Ennis: 12.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.4 FG%, 35 3PT% (21-for-60)
  • Malia Fisher: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.8 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)
  • Destiny Jackson: 9.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.6 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
  • Shelby Hayes: 6 PTS, 42.9 FG%
  • Jazzy Owens-Barnett: 7.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.7 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

Rice Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Texas Southern W 74-44 Tudor Fieldhouse
12/2/2023 @ Texas A&M-CC W 84-56 American Bank Center
12/9/2023 Gonzaga L 80-72 Tudor Fieldhouse
12/16/2023 Prairie View A&M - Tudor Fieldhouse
12/20/2023 @ Houston - Fertitta Center
1/3/2024 Wichita State - Tudor Fieldhouse

