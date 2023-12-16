If you're seeking bracketology analysis of Sam Houston and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, see the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Sam Houston's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Sam Houston ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 0-0 NR NR 179

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sam Houston's best wins

Sam Houston's best win this season came against the Lamar Cardinals, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 233) in the RPI. Sam Houston took home the 90-70 win at home on December 3. Lamar Wilkerson compiled a team-leading 25 points with six rebounds and zero assists in the matchup versus Lamar.

Next best wins

63-62 at home over UL Monroe (No. 256/RPI) on December 12

86-68 over Grambling (No. 301/RPI) on November 22

64-57 on the road over Pacific (No. 321/RPI) on November 6

88-86 on the road over Troy (No. 342/RPI) on November 20

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sam Houston's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Bearkats are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most losses.

Based on the RPI, the Bearkats have five wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 29th-most in the nation.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Sam Houston has the 283rd-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

Of the Bearkats' 19 remaining games this season, eight are against teams with worse records, and 10 are against teams with records above .500.

SHSU has 19 games left this season, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Sam Houston's next game

Matchup: Grand Canyon Antelopes vs. Sam Houston Bearkats

Grand Canyon Antelopes vs. Sam Houston Bearkats Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Sam Houston games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.