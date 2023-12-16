SMU vs. Florida State December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Florida State Seminoles (4-3) will play the SMU Mustangs (5-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available via ACC Network.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
SMU vs. Florida State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other SMU Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
SMU Players to Watch
- Jamir Watkins: 13.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Darin Green Jr.: 14.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Baba: 7.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Jalen Warley: 6.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Cam'Ron Fletcher: 6.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Florida State Players to Watch
- Watkins: 13.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Green: 14.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Miller: 7.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Warley: 6.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Fletcher: 6.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
SMU vs. Florida State Stat Comparison
|Florida State Rank
|Florida State AVG
|SMU AVG
|SMU Rank
|102nd
|78.9
|Points Scored
|72.5
|233rd
|237th
|73.6
|Points Allowed
|63.9
|38th
|209th
|32.6
|Rebounds
|35.0
|107th
|181st
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|11.4
|47th
|105th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|7.0
|218th
|79th
|15.1
|Assists
|14.5
|115th
|252nd
|12.9
|Turnovers
|11.1
|128th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.