The St. John's Red Storm (6-3) play the Fordham Rams (5-5) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

St. John's vs. Fordham Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

St. John's Stats Insights

  • The Red Storm make 44.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
  • St. John's is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 41.9% from the field.
  • The Rams are the 99th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Red Storm sit at 28th.
  • The Red Storm put up 11.8 more points per game (80.3) than the Rams give up (68.5).
  • St. John's has a 5-3 record when putting up more than 68.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Fordham Stats Insights

  • Fordham has compiled a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.4% from the field.
  • The Rams are the 99th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Storm sit at first.
  • The Rams' 72.6 points per game are only 1.6 more points than the 71.0 the Red Storm give up to opponents.
  • Fordham has a 5-4 record when giving up fewer than 80.3 points.

St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • St. John's posted 77.6 points per game at home last season. In away games, it averaged 75.6 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Red Storm gave up 12.8 fewer points per game (70.0) than in road games (82.8).
  • At home, St. John's made 1.2 more threes per game (6.3) than in away games (5.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to in road games (30.4%).

Fordham Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Fordham scored 5.8 more points per game at home (74.3) than away (68.5).
  • In 2022-23, the Rams gave up 6.4 fewer points per game at home (65.2) than away (71.6).
  • Fordham made more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than away (6.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.9%) than away (30.0%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

St. John's Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 @ West Virginia W 79-73 WVU Coliseum
12/6/2023 Sacred Heart W 85-50 Carnesecca Arena
12/10/2023 Boston College L 86-80 Barclays Center
12/16/2023 Fordham - Madison Square Garden
12/20/2023 Xavier - Carnesecca Arena
12/23/2023 @ UConn - XL Center

Fordham Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 Tulane L 89-81 Rose Hill Gymnasium
12/6/2023 NJIT L 80-77 Rose Hill Gymnasium
12/10/2023 North Texas W 60-59 Barclays Center
12/16/2023 @ St. John's - Madison Square Garden
12/21/2023 Cent. Conn. St. - Rose Hill Gymnasium
12/30/2023 Columbia - Rose Hill Gymnasium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.