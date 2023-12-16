Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Starr County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:39 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Starr County, Texas? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Starr County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Weslaco High School at Rio Grande City High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Rio Grande City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
