Saturday's contest that pits the Tarleton State Texans (2-6) versus the McNeese Cowgirls (4-7) at The Legacy Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-64 in favor of Tarleton State, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 16.

The Texans' last game on Sunday ended in a 57-42 loss to Incarnate Word.

Tarleton State vs. McNeese Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tarleton State vs. McNeese Score Prediction

Prediction: Tarleton State 77, McNeese 64

Other WAC Predictions

Tarleton State Schedule Analysis

The Texans captured their signature win of the season on December 2, when they took down the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros, who rank No. 289 in our computer rankings, 72-66.

Tarleton State Leaders

Elise Turrubiates: 9.3 PTS, 57.1 FG%, 80.0 3PT% (4-for-5)

9.3 PTS, 57.1 FG%, 80.0 3PT% (4-for-5) Andjela Bigovic: 6.3 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 37.3 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27)

6.3 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 37.3 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27) Teresa Da Silva: 11.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.3 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)

11.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.3 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35) Tyler Jackson: 5.9 PTS, 31.0 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

5.9 PTS, 31.0 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13) Faith Acker: 10.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.8 BLK, 47.4 FG%

Tarleton State Performance Insights

The Texans outscore opponents by 2.5 points per game (posting 64.8 points per game, 208th in college basketball, and giving up 62.3 per outing, 149th in college basketball) and have a +20 scoring differential.

In 2023-24 the Texans are scoring 9.0 more points per game at home (69.3) than away (60.3).

At home Tarleton State is giving up 59.8 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than it is away (64.8).

