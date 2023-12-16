The TCU Horned Frogs (7-1) welcome in the Arizona State Sun Devils (6-3) after winning six straight home games. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

TCU vs. Arizona State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN

TCU Stats Insights

The Horned Frogs make 51.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.0 percentage points higher than the Sun Devils have allowed to their opponents (40.1%).

In games TCU shoots higher than 40.1% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.

The Horned Frogs are the 82nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sun Devils sit at 209th.

The Horned Frogs record 88.5 points per game, 19.5 more points than the 69.0 the Sun Devils give up.

TCU has a 7-0 record when putting up more than 69.0 points.

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

TCU scored 77.9 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 72.4 points per game away from home, a difference of 5.5 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Horned Frogs allowed 12.8 fewer points per game (63.5) than when playing on the road (76.3).

TCU sunk 5.4 treys per game with a 30.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 1.7% points better than it averaged away from home (5.0 threes per game, 28.5% three-point percentage).

