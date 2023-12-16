The TCU Horned Frogs (7-1) welcome in the Arizona State Sun Devils (6-3) after victories in six home games in a row. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the TCU vs. Arizona State matchup in this article.

TCU vs. Arizona State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

TCU vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total TCU Moneyline Arizona State Moneyline
BetMGM TCU (-7.5) 152.5 -300 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel TCU (-7.5) 151.5 -315 +250 Bet on this game at FanDuel

TCU vs. Arizona State Betting Trends

  • TCU is 3-5-0 ATS this season.
  • The Horned Frogs and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of eight times this season.
  • Arizona State has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.
  • In the Sun Devils' nine chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

TCU Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +10000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), TCU is 38th in the country. It is far below that, 45th, according to computer rankings.
  • The Horned Frogs have experienced the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +6000 at the start of the season to +10000.
  • TCU's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1%.

