TCU vs. Arizona State December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) will meet the Arizona State Sun Devils (4-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPNU.
TCU vs. Arizona State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
TCU Players to Watch
- Emanuel Miller: 15.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- JaKobe Coles: 15.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jameer Nelson Jr.: 11.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Micah Peavy: 12.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Avery Anderson III: 10.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
Arizona State Players to Watch
TCU vs. Arizona State Stat Comparison
|TCU Rank
|TCU AVG
|Arizona State AVG
|Arizona State Rank
|5th
|91.7
|Points Scored
|66.5
|319th
|78th
|66.1
|Points Allowed
|66.2
|82nd
|69th
|36.1
|Rebounds
|33.3
|178th
|108th
|10.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|237th
|255th
|6.6
|3pt Made
|5.7
|312th
|2nd
|22.1
|Assists
|12.5
|227th
|227th
|12.6
|Turnovers
|10.3
|67th
