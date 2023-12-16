If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of Texas A&M and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Preseason national championship odds: +5000

How Texas A&M ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-4 0-0 27 27 25

Texas A&M's best wins

Texas A&M's best win of the season came in a 73-66 victory on November 10 over the Ohio State Buckeyes, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 47) in the RPI. The leading scorer against Ohio State was Solomon Washington, who dropped 18 points with six rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

73-69 over Iowa State (No. 125/RPI) on November 26

79-66 on the road over SMU (No. 137/RPI) on November 14

78-46 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 160/RPI) on November 6

74-66 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 196/RPI) on November 17

89-64 at home over DePaul (No. 205/RPI) on December 6

Texas A&M's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Texas A&M has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country according to the RPI (one), but also has tied for the second-most Quadrant 1 defeats (four).

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), Texas A&M is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most wins.

Schedule insights

Texas A&M faces the third-hardest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the year.

The Aggies' upcoming schedule features five games against teams with worse records and 17 games versus teams with records above .500.

A&M has 20 games remaining this season, including three contests against Top 25 teams.

Texas A&M's next game

Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Houston Christian Huskies

Texas A&M Aggies vs. Houston Christian Huskies Date/Time: Friday, December 22 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV Channel: SEC Network

