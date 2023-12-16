The No. 4 Houston Cougars (10-0) travel to face the Texas A&M Aggies (7-3) after victories in three road games in a row. It starts at 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Texas A&M vs. Houston Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN

Texas A&M Stats Insights

The Aggies are shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points higher than the 35% the Cougars allow to opponents.

Texas A&M has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 35% from the field.

The Cougars are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Aggies sit at 38th.

The Aggies record 76.6 points per game, 26.9 more points than the 49.7 the Cougars allow.

When Texas A&M puts up more than 49.7 points, it is 7-2.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, Texas A&M averaged 0.6 fewer points per game (73.1) than in away games (73.7).

Defensively the Aggies were better in home games last season, surrendering 60.5 points per game, compared to 67 in away games.

At home, Texas A&M averaged the same number of three-pointers per game as when playing on the road (6.3). Meanwhile, it owned a better three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to on the road (33%).

