The Texas Southern Tigers (0-7) will aim to break a seven-game losing run when they visit the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-9) at 9:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The Aggies have lost nine games straight.

Texas Southern vs. N.C. A&T Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: ESPN+

Texas Southern Stats Insights

The Tigers make 34.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 19.1 percentage points lower than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (53.2%).

The Tigers are the 209th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aggies rank 354th.

The Tigers put up 55.9 points per game, 31.4 fewer points than the 87.3 the Aggies allow.

Texas Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Texas Southern played better at home last year, averaging 75.4 points per game, compared to 64.5 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively the Tigers played better in home games last year, surrendering 70.8 points per game, compared to 74.3 in road games.

When it comes to total threes made, Texas Southern performed better in home games last year, draining 5.1 per game, compared to 4.4 in away games. Meanwhile, it produced a 26.6% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 29.1% mark when playing on the road.

