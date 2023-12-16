Texas Southern vs. N.C. A&T December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-7) face the Texas Southern Tigers (0-7) at 9:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Texas Southern vs. N.C. A&T Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Texas Southern Players to Watch
- Landon Glasper: 18.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Camian Shell: 9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 6.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jeremy Robinson: 11.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nikolaos Chitikoudis: 5.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Uchenna Kellman-Nicholes: 7.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
N.C. A&T Players to Watch
Texas Southern vs. N.C. A&T Stat Comparison
|N.C. A&T Rank
|N.C. A&T AVG
|Texas Southern AVG
|Texas Southern Rank
|297th
|68.3
|Points Scored
|55.9
|362nd
|363rd
|92
|Points Allowed
|77.1
|302nd
|363rd
|23.3
|Rebounds
|32.4
|220th
|348th
|5.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|159th
|158th
|7.7
|3pt Made
|6.1
|278th
|242nd
|12.3
|Assists
|9
|358th
|24th
|9.3
|Turnovers
|11.3
|135th
