The Vanderbilt Commodores (4-4) will face the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Dickies Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Texas Tech vs. Vanderbilt Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Texas Tech Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Tech Players to Watch

Joe Toussaint: 15 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

15 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Darrion Williams: 9.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Warren Washington: 8.6 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 1.3 BLK

8.6 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 1.3 BLK Pop Isaacs: 14.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Devan Cambridge: 10.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

Toussaint: 15 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

15 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Williams: 9.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Washington: 8.6 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 1.3 BLK

8.6 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 1.3 BLK Isaacs: 14.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Cambridge: 10.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas Tech vs. Vanderbilt Stat Comparison

Texas Tech Rank Texas Tech AVG Vanderbilt AVG Vanderbilt Rank 222nd 73 Points Scored 71.3 250th 95th 66.7 Points Allowed 72.6 211th 186th 33.1 Rebounds 34.5 130th 181st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 10 118th 166th 7.6 3pt Made 7.8 148th 173rd 13.4 Assists 11.1 300th 135th 11.3 Turnovers 11 114th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.