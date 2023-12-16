Saturday's game features the UT Arlington Mavericks (5-4) and the Air Force Falcons (7-3) matching up at Dickies Arena (on December 16) at 5:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-67 win for UT Arlington.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

UT Arlington vs. Air Force Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023

5:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Dickies Arena

UT Arlington vs. Air Force Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Arlington 71, Air Force 67

Spread & Total Prediction for UT Arlington vs. Air Force

Computer Predicted Spread: UT Arlington (-4.1)

UT Arlington (-4.1) Computer Predicted Total: 138.0

UT Arlington has compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Air Force is 2-6-0. The Mavericks have a 5-2-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Falcons have a record of 3-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

UT Arlington Performance Insights

The Mavericks outscore opponents by 4.3 points per game (scoring 75.9 points per game to rank 159th in college basketball while giving up 71.6 per outing to rank 201st in college basketball) and have a +39 scoring differential overall.

The 41.6 rebounds per game UT Arlington averages rank 29th in the nation, and are 8.9 more than the 32.7 its opponents record per outing.

UT Arlington hits 8.9 three-pointers per game (67th in college basketball), 1.8 more than its opponents (7.1). It is shooting 33.8% from deep (168th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 36%.

The Mavericks rank 202nd in college basketball with 93.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 161st in college basketball defensively with 88.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

UT Arlington has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 14.2 per game (329th in college basketball play) while forcing 10.4 (309th in college basketball).

