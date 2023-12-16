UT Arlington vs. Air Force December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The UT Arlington Mavericks (4-3) play the Air Force Falcons (6-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
UT Arlington vs. Air Force Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UT Arlington Players to Watch
- Shemar Wilson: 15.9 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.9 BLK
- DaJuan Gordon: 10.3 PTS, 9.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Makaih Williams: 8.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Brandyn Talbot: 9.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Akili Vining: 8.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
Air Force Players to Watch
UT Arlington vs. Air Force Stat Comparison
|UT Arlington Rank
|UT Arlington AVG
|Air Force AVG
|Air Force Rank
|137th
|77.1
|Points Scored
|66.3
|319th
|285th
|75.9
|Points Allowed
|61.3
|17th
|19th
|39.0
|Rebounds
|31.4
|257th
|45th
|11.4
|Off. Rebounds
|6.1
|342nd
|49th
|9.3
|3pt Made
|7.9
|139th
|14th
|18.4
|Assists
|14.6
|112th
|312th
|14.0
|Turnovers
|10.5
|87th
