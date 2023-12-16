The UT Arlington Mavericks (1-8) will be trying to snap a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Sam Houston Bearkats (5-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Bernard Johnson Coliseum. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.

UT Arlington Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Arlington vs. Sam Houston Scoring Comparison

The Mavericks score an average of 66.2 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 68.1 the Bearkats give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 68.1 points, UT Arlington is 1-2.

Sam Houston is 5-1 when it gives up fewer than 66.2 points.

The 73.6 points per game the Bearkats average are 10.7 fewer points than the Mavericks give up (84.3).

Sam Houston is 2-0 when scoring more than 84.3 points.

The Bearkats are making 37.5% of their shots from the field, 9.9% lower than the Mavericks allow to opponents (47.4%).

The Mavericks make 38.1% of their shots from the field, just 4.2% less than the Bearkats' defensive field-goal percentage.

UT Arlington Leaders

Avery Brittingham: 12.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.9 STL, 46 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

12.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.9 STL, 46 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15) Gia Adams: 12.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.3 FG%, 22.6 3PT% (7-for-31)

12.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.3 FG%, 22.6 3PT% (7-for-31) Taliyah Clark: 11.1 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38)

11.1 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38) Hannah Humphrey: 7.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.1 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35)

7.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.1 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35) Nya Threatt: 7.1 PTS, 25.4 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

