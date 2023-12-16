For bracketology insights on UTEP and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.

How UTEP ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 0-0 NR NR 251

UTEP's best wins

In its signature win of the season, UTEP beat the UCSB Gauchos in an 89-76 win on November 13. Tae Hardy, in that signature victory, dropped a team-leading 16 points with two rebounds and zero assists. Calvin Solomon also played a part with 13 points, three rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

71-63 at home over Austin Peay (No. 245/RPI) on November 17

75-72 over Cal (No. 260/RPI) on November 21

UTEP's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-2

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, UTEP gets the 176th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

Looking at the Miners' upcoming schedule, they have 10 games against teams that are above .500 and 11 games against teams with worse records than their own.

UTEP has 19 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UTEP's next game

Matchup: UTEP Miners vs. Norfolk State Spartans

UTEP Miners vs. Norfolk State Spartans Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20 at 9:30 PM ET Location: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

