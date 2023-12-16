With the regular season behind us, it's time for bowl season and the College Football Playoff. The postseason schedule includes two games that feature teams from the MVFC. To ensure you don't miss any of the action, see the column below for details on how to watch.

MVFC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Albany (NY) Great Danes at South Dakota State Jackrabbits 7:00 PM ET, Friday, December 15 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo) North Dakota State Bison at Montana Grizzlies 4:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)

