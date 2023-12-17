The UTEP Miners (6-4) go up against the Abilene Christian Wildcats (4-6) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Teague Center. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Abilene Christian vs. UTEP matchup in this article.

Abilene Christian vs. UTEP Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas

Teague Center in Abilene, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Abilene Christian vs. UTEP Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Abilene Christian Moneyline UTEP Moneyline BetMGM Abilene Christian (-1.5) 140.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Abilene Christian (-1.5) 140.5 -126 +105 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Abilene Christian vs. UTEP Betting Trends

Abilene Christian has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

In the Wildcats' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

UTEP has a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

This year, games featuring the Miners have gone over the point total twice.

