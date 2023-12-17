Alperen Sengun and the Houston Rockets hit the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on December 15, Sengun posted 15 points, seven rebounds, two steals and three blocks in a 103-96 win against the Grizzlies.

With prop bets available for Sengun, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alperen Sengun Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 19.7 18.3 Rebounds 9.5 9.0 9.3 Assists 4.5 5.2 4.7 PRA -- 33.9 32.3 PR -- 28.7 27.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Sengun's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Alperen Sengun Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, he's put up 17.3% of the Rockets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 15.0 per contest.

The Rockets average the fewest possessions per game with 100.3. His opponents, the Bucks, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 105 possessions per contest.

The Bucks are the 23rd-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 119.2 points per game.

The Bucks are the 20th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 44.3 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Bucks have allowed 26.6 per contest, 17th in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Alperen Sengun vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/11/2022 27 8 8 3 0 1 1 10/22/2022 23 9 9 2 0 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.