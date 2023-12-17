On Sunday, the Milwaukee Bucks (18-7) heads into a home game against Fred VanVleet and the Houston Rockets (13-9) at Fiserv Forum, with the opening tip at 7:00 PM ET.

Rockets vs. Bucks Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI and Space City Home Network

BSWI and Space City Home Network Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Alperen Sengun vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo Fantasy Comparison

Stat Alperen Sengun Giannis Antetokounmpo Total Fantasy Pts 866.1 1233.9 Fantasy Pts Per Game 39.4 53.6 Fantasy Rank 4 21

Alperen Sengun vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo Insights

Alperen Sengun & the Rockets

Alperen Sengun provides the Rockets 19.7 points, 9.0 boards and 5.2 assists per contest. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.9 blocks.

The Rockets are outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game, with a +96 scoring differential overall. They put up 109.5 points per game (27th in NBA) and allow 105.1 per outing (first in league).

Houston comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 2.1 boards. It collects 46.1 rebounds per game (fourth in league) compared to its opponents' 44.0.

The Rockets hit 12.4 three-pointers per game (15th in the league), 1.6 more than their opponents. They are shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc (19th in NBA), and opponents are shooting 31.2%.

Houston has committed 12.8 turnovers per game (11th in NBA) while forcing 12.1 (24th in league).

Giannis Antetokounmpo & the Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo is putting up 31.4 points, 5.2 assists and 10.7 boards per contest.

The Bucks average 124.2 points per game (second in the league) while allowing 119.2 per outing (23rd in the NBA). They have a +125 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.0 points per game.

Milwaukee is 15th in the league at 44.0 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 44.3 its opponents average.

The Bucks make 1.9 more threes per game than the opposition, 14.3 (sixth-most in the league) compared to their opponents' 12.4.

Milwaukee has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 13.3 per game (15th in NBA action) while forcing 12.2 (23rd in the league).

Alperen Sengun vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo Advanced Stats

Stat Alperen Sengun Giannis Antetokounmpo Plus/Minus Per Game 4.1 6.1 Usage Percentage 26.9% 34.3% True Shooting Pct 57.6% 65.9% Total Rebound Pct 14.9% 17.3% Assist Pct 27.9% 25.9%

