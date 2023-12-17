The Auburn Tigers (7-2) will be looking to continue a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the USC Trojans (5-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Neville Arena. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Auburn vs. USC Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN

Auburn Stats Insights

This season, the Tigers have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 41.6% of shots the Trojans' opponents have hit.

Auburn is 5-1 when it shoots better than 41.6% from the field.

The Tigers are the 50th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans rank 155th.

The Tigers record 9.6 more points per game (82.3) than the Trojans give up (72.7).

Auburn has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 72.7 points.

USC Stats Insights

The Trojans are shooting 45.9% from the field, 7.2% higher than the 38.7% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

USC has compiled a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.7% from the field.

The Trojans are the 155th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 24th.

The Trojans' 78.9 points per game are 12.7 more points than the 66.2 the Tigers allow.

USC is 5-2 when giving up fewer than 82.3 points.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Auburn posted 75.1 points per game at home last year. On the road, it averaged 70.9 points per contest.

The Tigers surrendered 64.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 70.9 in away games.

Looking at three-point shooting, Auburn performed worse in home games last season, making 6.5 three-pointers per game with a 31.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.7 per game with a 31.6% percentage when playing on the road.

USC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, USC scored 76.2 points per game last season, 8.0 more than it averaged away (68.2).

In 2022-23, the Trojans allowed 0.6 more points per game at home (66.8) than away (66.2).

Beyond the arc, USC knocked down fewer treys away (5.1 per game) than at home (7.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (29.8%) than at home (35.5%) too.

Auburn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/3/2023 @ Appalachian State L 69-64 George M. Holmes Convocation Center 12/9/2023 Indiana W 104-76 State Farm Arena 12/13/2023 UNC Asheville W 87-62 Von Braun Center 12/17/2023 USC - Neville Arena 12/22/2023 Alabama State - Neville Arena 12/30/2023 Chattanooga - Neville Arena

USC Upcoming Schedule