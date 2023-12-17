The Dallas Cowboys (10-3) enter a matchup with the Buffalo Bills (7-6) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Highmark Stadium on a five-game winning streak.

Before the Bills square off against the Cowboys, check out the betting insights and trends for both teams.

Cowboys vs. Bills Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Time: 4:25 PM ET

Channel: FOX

City: Orchard Park, New York

Venue: Highmark Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bills 2 50 -130 +110

Cowboys vs. Bills Betting Records & Stats

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys have played six games this season that have had more than 50 combined points scored.

Dallas' games this season have had an average of 45.1 points, 4.9 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Cowboys are 9-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Cowboys have lost both games they've played as underdogs this season.

Dallas has not won as an underdog of +110 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Buffalo Bills

Buffalo has an average point total of 46.1 in their contests this year, 3.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Bills are 5-7-1 against the spread this season.

The Bills are 6-4 as moneyline favorites (winning 60% of those games).

Buffalo is 6-4 (winning 60% of its games) when it have played as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter.

Bills vs. Cowboys Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Bills 26.8 5 18.8 6 46.1 3 13 Cowboys 32.4 1 17.9 4 45.1 6 13

Cowboys vs. Bills Betting Insights & Trends

Cowboys

Dallas has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall over its last three games.

In their past three contests, the Cowboys have hit the over twice.

The Bills have scored a total of 104 more points than their opponents this year (eight per game), and the Cowboys have outscored opponents by 188 points (14.5 per game).

Bills

Buffalo has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, over its past three contests.

In Buffalo's past three contests, it has hit the over once.

Cowboys Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.1 44.6 45.6 Implied Team Total AVG 26.6 27.3 25.8 ATS Record 9-4-0 6-1-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 8-5-0 5-2-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 10-1 7-0 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Bills Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.1 45.9 46.3 Implied Team Total AVG 26.3 27.3 25.2 ATS Record 5-7-1 3-4-0 2-3-1 Over/Under Record 4-9-0 2-5-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-4 5-2 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

