Jabari Smith Jr. and the Houston Rockets match up versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Smith, in his most recent game (December 15 win against the Grizzlies), put up five points and 12 rebounds.

Below we will break down Smith's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Jabari Smith Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.5 12.4 Rebounds 9.5 8.9 11.1 Assists -- 1.8 2.4 PRA -- 23.2 25.9 PR -- 21.4 23.5 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.5



Jabari Smith Jr. Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, Smith has made 4.8 shots per game, which accounts for 12.1% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 4.4 threes per game, or 12.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Smith's opponents, the Bucks, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 105.0 possessions per game, while his Rockets average the fewest possessions per game with 100.3.

Defensively, the Bucks are 23rd in the NBA, giving up 119.2 points per game.

On the glass, the Bucks have conceded 44.3 rebounds per game, which puts them 20th in the NBA.

The Bucks are the 17th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 26.6 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Bucks are ranked 14th in the league, conceding 12.4 makes per contest.

Jabari Smith Jr. vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/11/2022 35 6 10 2 0 1 3 10/22/2022 28 13 11 1 3 2 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.