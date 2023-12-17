Jalen Green plus his Houston Rockets teammates face the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Green, in his last appearance, had 14 points and four assists in a 103-96 win over the Grizzlies.

If you'd like to make predictions on Green's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Jalen Green Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 17.8 17.6 Rebounds 3.5 4.5 4.4 Assists 2.5 3.0 3.3 PRA -- 25.3 25.3 PR -- 22.3 22 3PM 1.5 2.0 2.1



Jalen Green Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, he's put up 16.7% of the Rockets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.5 per contest.

Green is averaging 6.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 17.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Green's opponents, the Bucks, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 105 possessions per game, while his Rockets average the fewest possessions per game with 100.3.

The Bucks give up 119.2 points per contest, 23rd-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Bucks have conceded 44.3 rebounds per contest, which puts them 20th in the NBA.

Allowing 26.6 assists per game, the Bucks are the 17th-ranked squad in the league.

The Bucks allow 12.4 made 3-pointers per game, 14th-ranked in the league.

Jalen Green vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/11/2022 34 30 7 3 3 0 0 10/22/2022 32 22 4 2 4 0 1

