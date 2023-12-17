Jalen Tolbert will be running routes against the 10th-best passing defense in the league when his Dallas Cowboys play the Buffalo Bills in Week 15, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Tolbert has hauled in 200 receiving yards (after 17 catches) and one TD. He has been targeted 30 times, and posts 18.2 yards per game.

Tolbert vs. the Bills

Tolbert vs the Bills (since 2021): No games

No games Buffalo has allowed three opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

17 players have caught a TD pass against the Bills this year.

Buffalo has not allowed an opposing receiver to record more than one TD grab against it on the season.

Tolbert will face the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this week. The Bills allow 207.9 passing yards per game.

The Bills have the No. 16 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, conceding 17 this season (1.3 per game).

Jalen Tolbert Receiving Props vs. the Bills

Receiving Yards: 11.5 (-118)

Tolbert Receiving Insights

Tolbert has topped his receiving yards prop bet two times in six games this year.

Tolbert has been targeted on 30 of his team's 470 passing attempts this season (6.4% target share).

He averages 6.7 yards per target this season (200 yards on 30 targets).

In one of 10 games this season, Tolbert has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

He has scored one of his team's 40 offensive touchdowns this season (2.5%).

Tolbert has been targeted three times in the red zone (3.5% of his team's 85 red zone pass attempts).

Tolbert's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Eagles 12/10/2023 Week 14 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/30/2023 Week 13 1 TAR / 1 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/23/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 2 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/19/2023 Week 11 5 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/12/2023 Week 10 5 TAR / 2 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

