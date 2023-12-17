The TCU Horned Frogs (10-0) look to continue a nine-game home winning streak when hosting the Lamar Cardinals (5-3) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Lamar Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Lamar vs. TCU Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals score an average of 66.1 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 54.0 the Horned Frogs give up to opponents.

Lamar has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 54.0 points.

TCU's record is 9-0 when it gives up fewer than 66.1 points.

The Horned Frogs average 21.7 more points per game (79.5) than the Cardinals allow (57.8).

TCU has a 10-0 record when putting up more than 57.8 points.

When Lamar gives up fewer than 79.5 points, it is 5-2.

The Horned Frogs shoot 45.8% from the field, 5.6% higher than the Cardinals concede defensively.

The Cardinals shoot 44.9% from the field, just 12% higher than the Horned Frogs concede.

Lamar Leaders

Sabria Dean: 15.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.9 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (4-for-26)

15.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.9 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (4-for-26) Akasha Davis: 13.9 PTS, 65.6 FG%

13.9 PTS, 65.6 FG% Jacei Denley: 7.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

7.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) R'Mani Taylor: 5.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 29.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

5.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 29.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) T'Aaliyah Miner: 5.1 PTS, 64.3 FG%

Lamar Schedule