The Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-2) square off against the North Texas Mean Green (5-4) as 6.5-point favorites on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The matchup has a point total of 126.5.

North Texas vs. Mississippi State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Tupelo, Mississippi

Tupelo, Mississippi Venue: Cadence Bank Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mississippi State -6.5 126.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mean Green Betting Records & Stats

North Texas has played five games this season that have gone over 126.5 combined points scored.

North Texas' average game total this season has been 127.1, 0.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

North Texas' ATS record is 5-2-0 this season.

North Texas has been underdogs in three games this season, however, it has failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

The Mean Green have played as an underdog of +220 or more once this season and won that game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that North Texas has a 31.2% chance of pulling out a win.

North Texas vs. Mississippi State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 126.5 % of Games Over 126.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mississippi State 6 66.7% 76.4 145.1 63.9 122.3 135.8 North Texas 5 71.4% 68.7 145.1 58.4 122.3 126.5

Additional North Texas Insights & Trends

The Mean Green put up an average of 68.7 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 63.9 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

North Texas is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when it scores more than 63.9 points.

North Texas vs. Mississippi State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mississippi State 5-4-0 3-4 3-6-0 North Texas 5-2-0 0-0 5-2-0

North Texas vs. Mississippi State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Mississippi State North Texas 12-4 Home Record 14-2 4-6 Away Record 10-3 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 69.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 65.6 63.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.5 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

