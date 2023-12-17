Entering their Sunday, December 17 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5) at TIAA Bank Field, which kicks at 8:20 PM , the Baltimore Ravens (10-3) are dealing with four players on the injury report.

The Ravens beat the Los Angeles Rams 37-31 in their most recent game.

Last time out, the Jaguars lost 31-27 to the Cleveland Browns.

Baltimore Ravens Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Malik Harrison LB Groin Full Participation In Practice Roquan Smith LB Back Limited Participation In Practice Kyle Hamilton S Knee Questionable Malik Hamm OLB Ankle Questionable

Jacksonville Jaguars Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Travis Etienne RB Ribs Limited Participation In Practice Trevor Lawrence QB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Jamal Agnew WR Shoulder Questionable D'Ernest Johnson RB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Ross Matiscik LS Back Questionable Walker Little OL Hamstring Questionable Tyson Campbell CB Quad Out Tre Herndon CB Concussion Questionable Andre Cisco S Groin Out Ezra Cleveland OL Knee Questionable Brenton Strange TE Foot Questionable Christian Braswell CB Hamstring Questionable

Ravens vs. Jaguars Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida TV Info: NBC

NBC

Ravens Season Insights

The Ravens sport the sixth-ranked offense this season (372.5 yards per game), and they've been even better on defense, ranking second-best with just 284.4 yards allowed per game.

The Ravens have been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both scoring offense (fourth-best with 27.8 points per game) and scoring defense (second-best with 16.8 points allowed per game) this season.

Defensively, the Ravens have been a top-five unit in terms of passing yards, ranking fourth-best by allowing only 180.2 passing yards per game. They rank 19th on offense (215.4 passing yards per game).

Offensively, Baltimore has been a top-five unit in terms of rushing yards, ranking best in the NFL by totaling 157.1 per game. The Ravens rank 12th on defense (104.2 rushing yards allowed per game).

The Ravens rank 10th in the league with a +4 turnover margin after forcing 19 turnovers (14th in the NFL) while committing 15 (eighth in the NFL).

Jaguars Season Insights

The Jaguars rank 12th with 342.7 total yards per game on offense, and they rank 25th with 357.4 total yards surrendered per game on the defensive side of the ball.

The Jaguars are putting up 24 points per contest on offense this season (ninth-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 22.3 points per contest (19th-ranked) on defense.

The Jaguars have been struggling in pass defense, ranking second-worst with 265.2 passing yards allowed per game. They have been more productive on offense, compiling 242.9 passing yards per contest (ninth-ranked).

Jacksonville's run defense has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks fifth-best in the NFL with 92.2 rushing yards allowed per contest. In terms of offense, it is generating 99.8 rushing yards per game, which ranks 24th.

With 24 forced turnovers (first in NFL) and 22 turnovers committed (26th in NFL) this season, the Jaguars rank 12th in the NFL with a turnover margin of +2.

Ravens vs. Jaguars Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Ravens (-3)

Ravens (-3) Moneyline: Ravens (-185), Jaguars (+150)

Ravens (-185), Jaguars (+150) Total: 41.5 points

