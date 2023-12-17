When they host the Houston Rockets (13-9) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023, the Milwaukee Bucks (18-7) will aim to extend a three-game winning streak. The Rockets have won five games in a row.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Rockets vs. Bucks matchup in this article.

Rockets vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and Space City Home Network

BSWI and Space City Home Network Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Rockets vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Rockets vs Bucks Additional Info

Rockets vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks have a +125 scoring differential, topping opponents by five points per game. They're putting up 124.2 points per game to rank second in the league and are giving up 119.2 per outing to rank 23rd in the NBA.

The Rockets are outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game, with a +96 scoring differential overall. They put up 109.5 points per game (27th in NBA) and allow 105.1 per outing (first in league).

These teams score 233.7 points per game combined, 3.2 more than this game's point total.

These two teams together give up 224.3 points per game, 6.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Milwaukee has compiled an 11-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Houston has won 17 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover five times.

Rockets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Alperen Sengun 18.5 -105 19.7 Fred VanVleet 18.5 -110 16.4 Jalen Green 16.5 -125 17.8 Dillon Brooks 13.5 +100 13.8 Jabari Smith Jr. 12.5 -105 12.5

Rockets and Bucks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Rockets +15000 +6600 - Bucks +450 +180 -

