Two streaking teams hit the court when the Milwaukee Bucks (18-7) host the Houston Rockets (13-9) on December 17, 2023. The Bucks will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Rockets, winners of five straight.

Rockets vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports

Rockets vs Bucks Additional Info

Rockets Stats Insights

The Rockets are shooting 45.7% from the field, one% lower than the 46.7% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.

Houston is 5-4 when it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.

The Rockets are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 26th.

The Rockets score an average of 109.5 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 119.2 the Bucks allow.

Houston has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 119.2 points.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Rockets put up 110.6 points per game, 2.5 more than on the road (108.1). Defensively they concede 97.8 points per game at home, 16 less than away (113.8).

In 2023-24 Houston is conceding 16 fewer points per game at home (97.8) than on the road (113.8).

The Rockets pick up 1.1 fewer assists per game at home (24.8) than away (25.9).

Rockets Injuries