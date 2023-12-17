Player prop bet options for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Alperen Sengun and others are listed when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Houston Rockets at Fiserv Forum on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Rockets vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and Space City Home Network

BSWI and Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Rockets vs Bucks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 18.5 (Over: +100) 9.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: -104)

Sengun is averaging 19.7 points during the 2023-24 season, 1.2 higher than Sunday's prop total.

He has grabbed 9.0 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Sunday's game (9.5).

Sengun's assist average -- 5.2 -- is higher than Sunday's assist prop bet (4.5).

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +124) 8.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: -161)

The 18.5-point total set for Fred VanVleet on Sunday is 2.1 more points than his per-game scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 4.3 -- is 0.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game (4.5).

VanVleet has averaged 8.5 assists per game, the same as Sunday's assist over/under.

VanVleet has averaged 3.0 made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Jabari Smith Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 12.5 (Over: +100) 9.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: +148)

The 12.5-point total set for Jabari Smith Jr. on Sunday equals his season scoring average.

He pulls down 8.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet on Sunday.

He has connected on 1.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet total on Sunday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 32.5 (Over: -115) 11.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: -104)

Sunday's points prop bet for Antetokounmpo is 32.5 points. That's 1.1 more than his season average of 31.4.

He has averaged 0.8 less rebounds per game (10.7) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (11.5).

Antetokounmpo's season-long assist average -- 5.2 per game -- is 0.3 assists lower than Sunday's assist prop bet value (5.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +124) 8.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: -161)

The 25.2 points Damian Lillard scores per game are 0.3 less than his over/under on Sunday (25.5).

He averages 0.1 less rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 4.5.

Lillard has picked up 6.9 assists per game, 0.6 lower than his prop bet on Sunday (7.5).

He has connected on 3.0 three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet total on Sunday.

