Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Texas
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The 2023 college football postseason slate has exciting matchups on the docket, including those involving Texas schools. Among those contests is the Texas Longhorns playing the Washington Huskies in the Sugar Bowl.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Texas on TV This Week
California Golden Bears at Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Time: 9:15 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 16
- Venue: Independence Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Texas Tech (-3.5)
UTSA Roadrunners at Marshall Thundering Herd
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: Tuesday, December 19
- Venue: Toyota Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: UTSA (-7)
Texas State Bobcats at Rice Owls
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Date: Tuesday, December 26
- Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Texas State (-3.5)
Texas A&M Aggies at No. 22 Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: Wednesday, December 27
- Venue: NRG Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Oklahoma State (-3.5)
No. 17 SMU Mustangs at Boston College Eagles
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Date: Thursday, December 28
- Venue: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: SMU (-13)
No. 3 Texas Longhorns at No. 2 Washington Huskies
- Time: 8:45 PM ET
- Date: Monday, January 1
- Venue: Caesars Superdome
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Favorite: Texas (-3.5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.