Texas Southern vs. Howard December 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Howard Bison (3-5) face the Texas Southern Tigers (0-7) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. This contest is available on ESPNU.
Texas Southern vs. Howard Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
Texas Southern Players to Watch
- Bryce Harris: 16.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Shy Odom: 9.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Seth Towns: 17.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Marcus Dockery: 11.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jelani Williams: 8.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Howard Players to Watch
Texas Southern vs. Howard Stat Comparison
|Howard Rank
|Howard AVG
|Texas Southern AVG
|Texas Southern Rank
|125th
|77.4
|Points Scored
|55.9
|361st
|342nd
|81.1
|Points Allowed
|77.1
|303rd
|177th
|33.3
|Rebounds
|32.4
|218th
|196th
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|158th
|172nd
|7.5
|3pt Made
|6.1
|277th
|278th
|11.6
|Assists
|9.0
|359th
|341st
|14.9
|Turnovers
|11.3
|132nd
