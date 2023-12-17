The Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-5) will face the UTEP Miners (5-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

UTEP vs. Abilene Christian Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UTEP Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UTEP Players to Watch

Airion Simmons: 12.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Ali Abdou Dibba: 14.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Hunter Jack Madden: 12.4 PTS, 4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

12.4 PTS, 4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Cameron Steele: 6.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

6.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK Kavion McClain: 3.8 PTS, 1.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Abilene Christian Players to Watch

Simmons: 12.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Dibba: 14.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Madden: 12.4 PTS, 4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

12.4 PTS, 4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Steele: 6.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

6.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK McClain: 3.8 PTS, 1.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UTEP vs. Abilene Christian Stat Comparison

Abilene Christian Rank Abilene Christian AVG UTEP AVG UTEP Rank 285th 69 Points Scored 80.9 67th 242nd 73.8 Points Allowed 68.9 138th 341st 28.1 Rebounds 33.6 167th 299th 7.5 Off. Rebounds 9.5 153rd 321st 5.5 3pt Made 5.1 333rd 266th 11.8 Assists 17.4 27th 255th 12.9 Turnovers 14.3 325th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.