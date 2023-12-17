UTSA vs. Oregon Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 17
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game features the Oregon Ducks (7-3) and the UTSA Roadrunners (5-4) squaring off at Matthew Knight Arena (on December 17) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 67-60 victory for Oregon.
The Roadrunners' last game on Thursday ended in a 66-64 loss to Houston.
UTSA vs. Oregon Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
UTSA vs. Oregon Score Prediction
- Prediction: Oregon 67, UTSA 60
UTSA Schedule Analysis
- The Roadrunners notched their signature win of the season on November 10, when they took down the New Mexico State Aggies, who rank No. 154 in our computer rankings, 58-55.
- UTSA has tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (two).
UTSA 2023-24 Best Wins
- 58-55 at home over New Mexico State (No. 154) on November 10
- 66-59 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 174) on November 15
- 90-66 at home over UTEP (No. 206) on December 3
- 63-56 on the road over Sam Houston (No. 217) on November 25
- 70-66 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 254) on November 18
UTSA Leaders
- Kyra White: 11.9 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 32.7 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (14-for-40)
- Sidney Love: 13.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
- Elyssa Coleman: 9.8 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 47.1 FG%
- Idara Udo: 5.6 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 40.4 FG%
- Aysia Proctor: 8.1 PTS, 55.7 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)
UTSA Performance Insights
- The Roadrunners put up 64.6 points per game (211th in college basketball) while allowing 62.9 per outing (158th in college basketball). They have a +15 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.7 points per game.
- In 2023-24 the Roadrunners are scoring 4.9 more points per game at home (67.3) than on the road (62.4).
- In 2023-24 UTSA is giving up 0.2 more points per game at home (63.0) than on the road (62.8).
