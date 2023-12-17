WAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 3:22 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WAC teams will hit the court in two games on Sunday's college basketball schedule. That includes the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks taking on the Middle Tennessee Raiders at Murphy Athletic Center.
WAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks at Middle Tennessee Raiders
|3:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Grand Canyon Antelopes at Idaho Vandals
|5:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
