The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-4) play the Abilene Christian Wildcats (4-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Abilene Christian vs. Western Kentucky Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Abilene Christian Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Abilene Christian Players to Watch

Alexis Mead: 12.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Acacia Hayes: 15.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Ana Teresa Faustino: 10.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Karris Allen: 7.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Odeth Betancourt: 6.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Western Kentucky Players to Watch

Mead: 12.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Hayes: 15.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Faustino: 10.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Allen: 7.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Betancourt: 6.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.