The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-5) will be trying to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-4) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at E. A. Diddle Arena. It will air at 7:30 PM ET.

Abilene Christian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky

E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Abilene Christian vs. Western Kentucky Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats' 74.4 points per game are 10.1 more points than the 64.3 the Hilltoppers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 64.3 points, Abilene Christian is 5-1.

Western Kentucky is 6-1 when it gives up fewer than 74.4 points.

The Hilltoppers score 65.4 points per game, only 1.3 fewer points than the 66.7 the Wildcats allow.

Western Kentucky has a 2-2 record when scoring more than 66.7 points.

Abilene Christian is 4-1 when giving up fewer than 65.4 points.

The Hilltoppers shoot 38.8% from the field, 3.1% lower than the Wildcats concede defensively.

Abilene Christian Leaders

Bella Earle: 13.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 STL, 46.2 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (19-for-51)

13.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 STL, 46.2 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (19-for-51) Payton Hull: 16.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49.1 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (29-for-67)

16.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49.1 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (29-for-67) Addison Martin: 11.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.5 FG%

11.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.5 FG% Aspen Thornton: 11.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.5 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (15-for-36)

11.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.5 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (15-for-36) Emma Troxell: 4.2 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17)

Abilene Christian Schedule